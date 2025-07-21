Advertisement
NZ among 25 nations calling for immediate end to Gaza conflict in joint statement

AFP
5 mins to read

Foreign Minister Winston Peters talks to Ryan Bridge about joint statement which condemns 'horrifying' killing of Gazans trying to get food aid.

More than two dozen Western countries have called for an immediate end to the war in Gaza, saying that suffering there had “reached new depths” as Israel’s military expanded its operations to the central city of Deir el-Balah.

After more than 21 months of fighting that have triggered catastrophic humanitarian

