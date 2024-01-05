Paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to hospital for further examination.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to hospital for further examination.

Warning: Article contains sexual violence.

A nursing home resident has allegedly been awoken by an intruder and sexually assaulted during a New Year’s Day attack.

The 76-year-old woman was in her room in Sydney’s Coffs Harbour aged-care facility when an unknown man entered and attacked her some time before 2.30am.

He then fled, police said.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to hospital for further examination and treatment for minor injuries.

After initial inquiries by local police and extensive investigation by the NSW Police Sex Crimes Squad, a 29-year-old man was arrested in Coffs Harbour on Thursday afternoon.

He was charged with aggravated sexual assault, with break and enter with intent being the aggravating factor.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The man was refused bail to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on Friday.

The incident bears similarity to a fatal assault on a 90-year-old woman in a Central Coast nursing home in November.

Brett Anthony Crawford, 34, allegedly broke in about 12.40am and used bedding to silence the woman’s calls for help as he attacked her.

She died of her injuries almost two weeks later.

Crawford has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Gosford Local Court in February.