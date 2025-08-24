Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Number of spare places in men’s jails in Britain fell below 1000 last week

By Charles Hymas
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

The number of spare places in men’s prisons in the UK fell below 1000 last week as the jail population headed towards peaks seen last summer. Photo / Getty Images

The number of spare places in men’s prisons in the UK fell below 1000 last week as the jail population headed towards peaks seen last summer. Photo / Getty Images

Prisons will run out of space by next March unless ministers scrap thousands of short sentences and release offenders earlier, internal Ministry of Justice forecasts in the United Kingdom show.

MoJ sources told the Telegraph that prison capacity would be “back to zero” by then without the changes,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save