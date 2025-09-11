An Australian fire surveillance camera captured dramatic video images yesterday of a tornado towering over a thunderstorm-struck stretch of countryside. Photo / Handout, NSW Rural Fire Service, AFP

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

An Australian fire surveillance camera captured dramatic video images yesterday of a tornado towering over a thunderstorm-struck stretch of countryside. Photo / Handout, NSW Rural Fire Service, AFP

An Australian fire surveillance camera captured dramatic video images yesterday of a tornado towering over a thunderstorm-struck stretch of countryside.

Authorities issued a severe storm warning after the twister emerged in the mid-afternoon, swirling over a lightly forested rural area about 260km inland from Sydney.

A fire tower camera, set up to monitor for bushfires, automatically captured images of the tornado’s tail curling up from the ground into a dark cloud that covered the sky near Young, a town in the Hilltops region of New South Wales.

Emergency services warned of damaging winds and large hailstones, advising people to stay indoors, move cars under cover, and secure loose items.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.