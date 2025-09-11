Advertisement
NSW tornado captured on bushfire watch camera as emergency alerts issued

AFP
An Australian fire surveillance camera captured dramatic video images yesterday of a tornado towering over a thunderstorm-struck stretch of countryside. Photo / Handout, NSW Rural Fire Service, AFP

An Australian fire surveillance camera captured dramatic video images yesterday of a tornado towering over a thunderstorm-struck stretch of countryside.

Authorities issued a severe storm warning after the twister emerged in the mid-afternoon, swirling over a lightly forested rural area about 260km inland from Sydney.

A fire tower camera,

