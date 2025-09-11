Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said the tornado was observed in the mid-afternoon. Another was sighted about 70km away an hour earlier, it said.
Fire service towers are equipped with cameras to automatically detect smoke, as well as signs of heat and fire.
They can also monitor storm cells because of the risk that lightning strikes may set off grass fires, said NSW Fire Service inspector James Morris.
“The cell that was coming across did have a lot of lightning in it,” Morris told AFP.
“This season we have got very high fuel loads in the grassland areas,” he said, following long periods of rain and warm weather.
“Once that grass cures off it provides a significant risk for grass fires. That is likely what our biggest risk will be this season.”
-Agence France-Presse