Australian police say they have foiled an alleged organised crime hit near a Sydney daycare facility.

New South Wales police swooped in on two cars after learning the men were preparing to carry out the alleged hit in Revesby, a suburb in the city’s southwest on Tuesday.

Police stopped two cars and arrested the men. They found two firearms, balaclavas, bodyworn cameras and jerry cans containing fuel during a search.

A third firearm was later located during subsequent searches of vehicles and premises allegedly linked to the men.

Police said they will allege the “kill team” were en route to attempt a hit on a man near a daycare centre.