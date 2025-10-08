“This was a calculated and coordinated intervention that stopped what we will allege was a planned killing nearby a daycare centre – a deeply concerning scenario,” Police Assistant Commissioner Scott Cook said.
“This outcome reflects the strength of our intelligence capabilities and the precision of our surveillance operations,” he said.
“These individuals were being watched, and we moved at the right moment.”
Footage showed the two cars littered with bullet holes, with one vehicle appearing to have mounted a pedestrian crossing before coming to a stop.
The men were charged with a string of offences, including conspiracy to commit murder and participating in a criminal group. The trio were refused bail and are set to appear in court.
Investigations are ongoing.
- Agence France-Presse