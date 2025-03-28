He repeatedly told her to drop the blade during a tense two-minute confrontation before he pointed his service Taser at the great-grandmother and activated the warning signals.
The jury was told Nowland had undiagnosed dementia which made it difficult for her to follow directions. The Taser was pointed at her for a minute before White pulled the trigger.
“Nah … just bugger it,” White said before deploying the Taser probes at her chest.
“Got her.”
Nowland fell backwards and struck her head on the floor. She died in hospital days later.
After four days of deliberation, the jury unanimously found White guilty of manslaughter on November 27 last year.
White was suspended with pay throughout the trial, but was removed from the NSW Police Force days after the verdict was handed down. White is challenging the decision.
Justice Ian Harrison slammed White’s behaviour, deeming his actions “unlawful and dangerous”.
“While I am unable to conclude his actions were either gross or wicked … the tragic fact is that White completely and inexplicably misread and misunderstood the dynamics of the situation,” he told the court.
“Try as I might I am unable to conclude it should not or could not have been handled differently … common sense should have concluded that a frail and confused 95-year-old woman could not expected to be of a threat.