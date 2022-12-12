Investigations under Strike Force Northrop are ongoing. Photo / NSW Police

Almost 200 people have been charged after a mammoth “dial-a-dealer” operation in Sydney before the festive party season kicks off.

NSW Police targeted 187 people and seized more than $250,000 ($265,000) of cash and more than 630g of cocaine as part of the bust.

In total, officers seized more than 633g of cocaine, 192g of cannabis and 1.2kg of cannabis gummies, 61g of MDMA, 19g of ketamine, 11g of heroin, 14g of psilocybin mushrooms, LSD tabs and $255,635 ($270,423) in cash.

The total estimated potential street value of the drugs seized is more than $280,000 ($296,199).

Investigators charged 101 people with drug supply and 82 people with drug possession. Three others were charged with dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Another was charged over an alleged domestic violence-related incident.

The operation was carried out over three weeks in November and December 2022.

Investigators executed seven search warrants at homes in Kellyville, Narwee, Newtown, Ramsgate, Surry Hills, Woolloomooloo and Zetland.

The first arrest came just after 3.20 pm on November 17, when officers spotted suspicious behaviour on Hickson Ave, Kellyville, before stopping a Toyota Kluger and speaking with the 31-year-old male driver.

Almost 200 people were charged in a cocaine dial-a-dealer crackdown. Photo / NSW Police

During a search of his vehicle, police located three bags of cocaine. He was given a court attendance notice for possessing a prohibited drug.

A short time later, a search warrant was executed at a home nearby, where police seized 25g of cocaine and $70,595 ($74,679) cash.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and was charged with two counts of drug supply, supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, and recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He is due to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday.

In September 2017, Strike Force Northrop was established to investigate and target the ongoing supply of cocaine across Sydney.

Investigations under Strike Force Northrop are ongoing.