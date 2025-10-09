Two of Daniel Hume's victims were pictured in a family photo at his deathbed – without their permission. Photo / 9 News

The victim of a convicted paedophile was horrified to discover he had been allowed to have a photo of her at his deathbed.

Daniel Hume died on August 28 with a photo of two of the daughters he was accused of sexually abusing by his side, 9 News reports.

Neveah Jett is one of the girls in the family photo. She told 9 News, “it makes me feel sick to my stomach he was allowed to look at me while he died”.

The photo, taken during the period the girls were being abused by Hume, was not checked by guards when it was brought to Cessnock Hospital by the inmate’s mother.

Jett, now 27, said it was “outrageous” Hume had been given the opportunity to walk around the hospital grounds before his death.