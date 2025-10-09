“He did not die a prisoner, and that man’s password on every account he had was freedom, the word freedom, and you guys gave it to him.”
Responding to Jett’s concerns, Corrective Services NSW Commissioner Gary McCahon said he was “deeply concerned” the photo had not been screened by staff.
“I sincerely apologise for the trauma this has caused to any victims. If there is any wrongdoing by my staff, they’ll be held accountable.”
Hume was the first NSW prisoner to die under the voluntary assisted dying (VAD) scheme, the Daily Mail reports.
Hume was serving 30 years behind bars after being found guilty of multiple offences, however, seven years into his sentence he was granted VAD as he had terminal throat cancer.
Jett was disappointed her father had been allowed to access medical suicide after serving a small amount of his sentence.
“He should be living the rest of his life in jail and he has won. No one even told me it was happening,” she told the Daily Mail.
“It feels like a kick in the stomach. He died in comfort, pain-free, surrounded by his loved ones, who I believed were able to visit him in hospital multiple times.”
She is seeking reform of the VAD scheme, asserting she and Hume’s other 14 victims should have been consulted about his application.
Brett Collins, a co-ordinator of prison advocate Justice Action, said victims should not have a say in decisions about assisted dying, Stuff reports.
“The victim’s rights do not extend to adding extra pain and suffering to the offender,” he said.
“Otherwise, we are supporting torture, and we as a compassionate society must avoid anything that could be seen as such in this situation.”