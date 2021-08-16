NSW MP clarifies 'no threesomes' in statewide lockdown after Covid update typo sparks huge reaction

Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery left residents reeling after a funny typo. Photo / Supplied

The state member for a NSW region thrust into coronavirus lockdown on Saturday left people reeling after fallout from an unfortunate typo got out of hand.

Sonia Hornery, the MP for Wallsend, west of Newcastle in the Hunter Region, updated her Facebook page following the announcement of the statewide lockdown Saturday afternoon.

After being flooded with questions surrounding the restrictions on visitors, she shared a detailed explanation on single bubble rules and partner visits.

One of the questions she answered in her series of "COVID-19 FAQs" was if a partner could visit someone with housemates, but unfortunately the answer wasn't executed as planned.

She wrote, "Yes your partner can visit even if you love with others", and it wasn't long before residents of her LGA were having a field day.

A man screenshotted the typo and shared it in a comment, saying, "I guess the rules are more progressive than I first thought".

Hornery responded to the cheeky resident and clarified: "no threesomes".

Hornery accidentally wrote it was OK to have your partner visit if you 'love' with others.

Another chimed in saying, "no threesomes … until the restrictions are lifted", with Hornery acknowledging that after lockdown there would be no rules on sexual gatherings.

"Then it's a free for all," she joked.

Her quick-witted responses received more than 300 likes, with many celebrating her sense of humour in further comments.

"This is great. Keeping it real. Humour always helps in situations like these. Keep up the good work," one person wrote.

The MP had no qualms joining in on the fun.

The hilarious gaffe later featured in a viral TikTok video by creator Sunshine Ruby Troi who lives in the Wallsend LGA.

"I don't know how many of you are following your local MPs on social media, but Sonia has just hit it out of the park today," she said, displaying a graphic of the Facebook post behind her.

More than 45,000 people saw the video and dozens credited Hornery's thorough but lighthearted approach to social media.

"Yes, I love her. She has been more up to date with information than the government website," one wrote.

Others said even though they weren't in the Wallsend LGA, they still followed Hornery because she was "all over it".

State-wide lockdown restrictions came into effect Saturday at 5pm and will last until 12.01am on August 22.

This order replaces all existing lockdown orders for regional NSW, with Sydney's lockdown not slated to end until at least August 28.

Authorities gave NSW residents just two hours notice of the impending lockdown, with a formal statement not issued by NSW Health until after 3pm.