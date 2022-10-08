The car is pictured under flood waters as ADF are called in. Photo / NSW RFS

The Australian Defence Force has been called in to help with rescues across New South Wales as the state braces for more wild weather and flooding.

NSW SES is directing people in the Western Plains Tourist Park, in Dubbo, to evacuate immediately, while residents in Gronos Point must leave this morning.

A low-pressure system located just off the NSW central coast will deepen as it moves eastwards further off the coast throughout Sunday.

Forecasters are predicting damaging winds, averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h along NSW's east coast.

While the heavy rainfall is expected to ease today, more than 60 flood warnings are still in place and a flood watch will remain in place for much of the state.

NSW SES worked throughout the night, responding to 658 calls for assistance and performing 21 flood rescues.

Pictures taken from Otford and Helensburgh show firefighters rescuing a local trapped on the roof of their car.

A weather radar shows heavy rainfall and damaging winds expected to hit Sydney. Photo / The Bureau of Meteorology

A Hazardous Surf warning is current for the Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast and Illawarra Coast.

NSW faced a massive deluge of rain after a massive 400km band travelled from east to west across the state.

Heading into the evening, residents were warned to brace for flash flooding, landslides and strong winds as the low-pressure system dumped rain across large swathes of the state.

East coast residents have been warned the big wet could stick around for weeks and months.

On Saturday afternoon there were 63 flood warnings in place with dams and rivers still full following recent deluges.

Prior to the significant event, residents across the state were warned of the risk of flash flooding.

"We are expecting overnight heavy rainfall in Sydney as it moves up from the west, so there is a significant risk of flash flooding right across our state," Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Saturday afternoon.

"We currently have a situation where our dams are full, our rivers are full, so with heavy rain expected we ask everybody to continue to be cautious.

"If those flood warnings are in place, please continue to follow instructions, be prepared and be ready if an evacuation is needed."

The deluge forced Saturday's iconic Top 10 Bathurst Shootout to be cancelled because of unsafe track conditions caused by the torrential rain at Mount Panorama.

The iconic single-lap qualifying dash had been due to get underway but race organisers deemed the track was too wet to drive on.

It comes after the city broke its all-time yearly rainfall record of 2194mm earlier this week.

On Saturday evening, the SES issued its first evacuation order, with residents urged to leave Oura Beach Camping Area, just west of Wagga Wagga.

"You must evacuate before this time because inundation to the area and access road may be cut," the SES said in its emergency warning alert.