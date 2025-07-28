“There’s an opportunity for local councils to do that, then with the support of other electronic devices and other information technology initiatives and innovations to try and reduce the ability for sharks to cause damage to humans.”

Bronte and Bondi beaches both have shark nets. Photo / Wikimedia Commons

He said the Government was working through evidence, but a decision on removing the nets was yet to be made.

“That’ll be a decision that we take as a Cabinet when we see fit, but it’s certainly something that we are looking at,” Park said.

“I know, as a coastal MP, first and foremost, our priority is keeping our locals and our humans and our visitors safe in the water.”

Ryan Park said no decisions on removing the nets have been made yet. Photo / NewsWire

Park said feedback would be sought from local councils, who are “in charge of essentially looking after our beaches and keeping our people safe”.

Over in Waverley, Bondi and Bronte are the only beaches that use shark nets, which could spell a major change for Sydney’s most iconic beach.

Waverley Mayor Will Nemesh said the council would only support removing the nets if there was a significant increase in other strategies to mitigate sharks.

“Waverley Council’s position is clear: the safety of our community comes first,” Nemesh said.

“Ultimately the decision around shark net removal will be a decision of the state Government.”

A Waverley Council spokesperson said the removal of any shark nets would be conditional on significantly increasing the use of drones and Smart drumlines at the beaches, which would need to be resourced by the state Government.

“Waverly Council’s submissions on this have been consistent: that safety must come first before any changes in shark nets are made,” the spokesperson said.