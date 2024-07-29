A young surfer who was attacked by a shark has shared a hospital update revealing that his severed leg could not be reattached.
A young surfer whose leg was severed as he fought off a 3m shark has joked about the loss of his limb less than a week after the devastating attack.
Kai McKenzie was rushed to hospital along with his severed leg when he was attacked at the isolated North Shore Beach, near Port Macquarie on the NSW mid-north coast.
The 23-year-old fought off the shark and managed to paddle ashore where he was helped by an off-duty police officer, who used his dog’s leash to stem the bleeding.