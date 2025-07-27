Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Not only are rising seas causing people to leave, but warming waters are forcing out tuna

By Michael E. Miller, Carolyn Van Houten
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Men use nets to move tuna from a fishing vessel to a refrigerated container ship in the lagoon of Funafuti, Tuvalu’s capital. Photo / Carolyn Van Houten, the Washington Post

Men use nets to move tuna from a fishing vessel to a refrigerated container ship in the lagoon of Funafuti, Tuvalu’s capital. Photo / Carolyn Van Houten, the Washington Post

Kauaka Petaia guided his motorboat out of Tuvalu’s main lagoon at dawn and into the vast Pacific Ocean.

Petaia and his nephew scanned the rolling horizon for signs of their country’s most precious resource - tuna.

They searched for more than two hours before finally spotting seagulls circling in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save