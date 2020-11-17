Website of the Year

Not dead yet: News site mistakenly runs dozens of VIP obituaries

The headquarters of Radio France Internationale, near Paris. RFI is a public-service news station broadcasting in France and abroad. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Aurelien Breeden

Queen Elizabeth II, Pelé and Clint Eastwood were among about 100 celebrities briefly reported as dead online by French public radio. The station blamed a website upgrade.

The reports of their deaths really were, as

