It is also the world’s fourth-largest natural gas exporter, reaching record volumes last year.

But Norway is also planning for a future of diminishing petroleum revenue by investing some of its US$1.9 trillion ($3.2t) sovereign wealth fund in green energy.

More than half of the oil and gas deposits on the Norwegian continental shelf have already been extracted, and without the discovery of new fields, production is expected to begin falling within the next decade.

Jeremy Degagne, a pilot with Bristow, a global helicopter company working with Beta Technologies, checks the instruments on the electric-powered airplane Alia CX300, at Stavanger Airport in Sola, Norway. Norway hopes electric planes could one day soon connect its remote islands. Photo / David B. Torch, The New York Times

Now it is aggressively pursuing a nationwide electrification campaign as it tries to reach net-zero emissions – most of its domestic electricity is already green, and some of its oil and gas fields are already powered by electricity.

The country has made the most gains in the transport sector: last year, nearly 90% of the new cars sold here were electric, one of the highest adoption rates in the world.

By electrifying its transportation system, Norway is able to meet its climate goals with little effect to the oil and gas industry, said Thina Margrethe Saltvedt, an analyst at Nordea, a Nordic bank.

“Norway has signed the Paris Agreement and must cut emissions,” Saltvedt said. “Electric aircraft have little impact on Norway’s existing industry, so this will face little resistance.”

Norway is using electric ferries on the sea, and now the country’s airports authority, Avinor, is pushing for electric commercial flights, particularly on what Norwegians call their “milk run routes”.

Every day, 560 domestic flights crisscross Norway, and more than three-quarters of them are fewer than 400km, according to Avinor.

Many of these flights, subsidised by the Government, link far-flung islands and remote communities, some high up in the Arctic Circle.

The Alia CX 300, an airplane powered by electricity, flies over Norway’s west coast, on September 4, 2025. The capital of electric cars is turning to electric planes; there are dozens of short daily flights to Norway’s islands, and the oil-producing Scandinavian country wants electricity to power them. Photo / David B. Torch, The New York Times

With its five battery packs fully charged, the Alia CX300 set off one morning this month from the coastal city of Stavanger to Bergen. The flight was an experiment by Beta Technologies, the helicopter company Bristow and Avinor to test routes for electric flight.

The plane has a wingspan of 15.2m and can reach a maximum speed of 283km/h.

As it gradually climbed into the overcast sky, it left behind the mainland beaches, small island farms, and oil and gas installations at sea.

Two pilots, Jeremy Degagne and Cole Hanson, watched a glowing screen that displayed a map of the terrain below. In the pared-down flight deck, there were no fuel gauges with swinging needles.

There was little noise, except for the chatter on the radio. On the screen, a bright blue display slowly shrank as the plane’s battery packs began to lose their juice.

Houses in Haugesund, along the flight path of the electric-powered airplane Alia CX300. Photo / David B. Torch, The New York Times

“The Achilles’ heel” of all electric flight is the battery, said Guy Gratton, an aviation professor at Cranfield University in England, who has been watching Norway’s electric ambition to understand what it means for the world.

Right now, batteries weigh 50 times as much as the amount of fuel it would take to store the same energy, he said.

Another challenge for electric flight is that the planes don’t get lighter as the journey progresses, like a traditionally powered plane that burns up fuel as it goes.

Batteries have a finite lifespan, and experts say the same rapid-charging technology that works for electric cars would quickly degrade the large batteries needed to fly a plane.

These batteries will also have to contend with powering a plane through headwinds and icy conditions, which could affect their performance, Gratton said.

A worker recharges the electric-powered airplane Alia CX300 after its test flight from Stavanger, in Bergen, Norway. The plane flew with fully charged five battery packs. Photo / David B. Torch, The New York Times

“I am somewhat sceptical about how good their range of endurance and payload will be,” he added.

The Alia CX300 was developed in Vermont by Beta Technologies, and aviation experts consider it one of the most promising electric plane projects.

It completed test flights in the United States and made its debut at this year’s Paris Air Show.

Beta Technologies is competing against a growing number of rivals for investment from big airlines and governments like China and the United Arab Emirates.

What makes Norway’s plans interesting, say aviation analysts, is that the state has injected US$5 million to make the test flight a reality.

Next, Norway is planning to spend more to figure out how to adapt many of its 44 airports for electric flight.

Norway’s adoption of electric vehicles has paved the way for electric air travel, analysts said.

To encourage consumers to go electric, Norway’s Government provided incentives that made the vehicles cheaper and offered benefits once they were on the road.

Market share of new electric vehicles rose from 54.3% in 2020 to a record 88.9% in 2024, according to Norway’s Electric Vehicle Association.

A worker, reflected in a display showing the plane’s battery charge, recharges the Alia CX300. Photo / David B. Torch, The New York Times

The ubiquity of chargers – more than 10,100 public chargers in a country of 5.5 million – not only gave drivers peace of mind but also created a new area of expertise that can be translated to air travel. Within months of announcing the test flight, Norway’s airports authority built an electric charging station at the Stavanger Airport.

The cables were out of sight, folded away under the tarmac, and the substation was the picture of Scandinavian design, with slim wood panelling hiding its industrial purpose. The plane’s cargo zone was packed with empty cardboard boxes, but the objective is to fly big enough electric aircraft to carry passengers by the end of the decade.

By car, this same 160km journey would take more than four hours and two ferries. The Alia can do it in 55 minutes.

Norwegians, especially those in remote towns that rely on air travel, have been tracking this project.

Vibeke Persen, a student who was born in a small Arctic town and often travels back from Norway’s cities, has flown the “milk run” since she was an infant and still spends hours in island-hopping flights.

Simon Meakins, an executive at Bristow, a global helicopter company working with Beta Technologies, in Bergen, Norway. Because the electric plane has no gearbox or hydraulic system, it is easier to maintain, said Meakins. Photo / David B. Torch, The New York Times

“I travel with whatever is cheapest,” she said. “If that could be combined with being more environmentally friendly, it would ease my occasionally bad conscience.”

Electric aircraft will also be about 30% cheaper to run than an equivalent traditionally fuelled aircraft, said Simon Meakins, an executive at Bristow. A craft that has no gearbox or hydraulic system and a simpler engine requires less maintenance, he added.

“You take away a lot of moving parts,” Meakins said.

The Alia landed not with the roar of its engines, but to claps from the orange-vested Avinor employees and other airline executives on the tarmac. As the pilots climbed out to applause, the battery indicator hovered around half.

But there was one last test. Would the battery recharge? It was the first time the portable charger at the Bergen airport would be used.

One technician dragged a thick black cable from the charger. Others squeezed their heads into the Alia’s cockpit to watch. When numbers on the screen began to climb, the small crowd erupted into another round of applause.

Degagne, the Bristow pilot who had been training since July, was visibly relieved.

“It’s a very simple and easy aircraft to fly,” he said. “It’s just another aircraft, which is a good thing.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Lynsey Chutel, Henrik Pryser Libell

Photographs by: David B. Torch

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES