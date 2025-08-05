Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Norway is undertaking a grand renovation of its lighthouses, with Fresnel lenses being cleaned and repaired

By Alan Burdick
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Reine, Lofoten Islands, Norway. In Norway today, all the lighthouses are now unstaffed and automated. But they remain essential to mariners as a visual back-up and to small boats that lack the proper technology. Photo / 123RF

Reine, Lofoten Islands, Norway. In Norway today, all the lighthouses are now unstaffed and automated. But they remain essential to mariners as a visual back-up and to small boats that lack the proper technology. Photo / 123RF

If ever there was a beacon of hope, it is the lighthouse — “immovable, immortal, eminent,” as novelist (and son of a lighthouse designer) Robert Louis Stevenson put it.

The oldest lighthouse still in use, built in Galicia by the Romans, dates to AD 100.

“I can think of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save