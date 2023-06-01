Disturbing footage circulating on social media appears to show a taxi driver threatening a male with a gun in his vehicle. Photo / Facebook

A Northern Irish taxi driver has been sacked after shocking footage emerged on his work vehicle’s dashcam of him pulling a gun out on passengers and threatening them while out on a job.

The Belfast cabbie is seen brandishing what looks like a handgun at a man beside him, waving it in his face, pointing it at him and issuing threats before pistol-whipping him in the face.

While driving, he tells the man: “You are f****** lucky I’m not f****** taking your knees out down this f****** car park son.

“I’m f*****g telling you now, because that’s the f****** mood I’m in. Believe me.

“Now I’m telling you, see what happens in this car, see if I hear anybody f*****g talking about it mate, I will take your f****** head off.”

“You work your f*****g debt off. I’m telling you, see the next time I come back, I’m taking your f*****g legs off. Only because that’s my f*****g mate, and only he is my mate, I would be taking your legs off.”

In the 59-second video, the driver adds: “I’m telling you, see the next time I come back, I’m taking your f****** legs off.”

It is believed the incident sparked due to debts being owned by the front-seat passenger.

The incident continues when the taxi driver turns to the passenger in the back and says “sorry” and that “I didn’t mean to put you in the position”.

The shaken backseat passenger then asks the driver to get them out of the car park.

“Let’s get the f**k out of here mate. You didn’t f*****g tell me that mate. F**k me I’m shaking like a leaf here mate,” he said.

It is reported the back-seat passenger knows the taxi driver.

Raxi company FonaCAB said the driver was later interviewed, with the company saying the action was taken before the footage began to circulate.

“We were made aware of dashcam footage of an incident involving a fonaCAB driver around 23.30 on May 31, 2023,” said a spokesperson.

“The driver was identified and called this morning to present at the earliest opportunity to fonaCAB Head Office, at which time he was interviewed and his relationship with fonaCAB immediately terminated.”