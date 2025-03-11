Police in England reported an arrest, but released little information about the suspect.
“Following inquiries undertaken by my team, we have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision,” Humberside police’s senior investigating officer Craig Nicholson said in a statement.
Kane also said the fire on the Stena Immaculate “appears to be extinguished”, but the Coastguard did not immediately confirm this.
“The Solong is still alight and the fire on board the Stena Immaculate has greatly diminished,” the UK Coastguard said.
The Coastguard was closely monitoring the Solong, which had broken free of the tanker overnight and was limping southwards, accompanied by four tug boats, including one which had a line attached to the stricken vessel.
AFP photos taken during a helicopter flyover showed smoke still pouring from the Solong, while a large hole could be seen in the side of the Stena Immaculate.
The accident occurred at around 9.48am (10.48pm NZT) on Monday when the Portuguese-flagged cargo ship ploughed into the tanker, anchored about 13 miles off the northeastern port of Hull.
The Stena Immaculate was on a short-term US military charter with Military Sealift Command, according to a spokesperson for the command, which operates civilian-crewed ships for the US Defence Department.
Crowley, the US-based operator of the Stena Immaculate, said the crash had “ruptured” the tank “containing A1-jet fuel” and triggered a fire, with fuel “reported released”.
There was “no evidence of foul play,” Kane in his statement to Parliament.
No sodium cyanide
The Stena Immaculate was carrying around 220,000 barrels of jet fuel, Crowley confirmed.
The German owners of the Solong said on Tuesday, however, that the container ship was not carrying sodium cyanide, as had been reported the previous day.
“We are able to confirm that there are no containers on board with sodium cyanide [inside],” German shipping company Ernst Russ said.
Kane said “as it currently stands, no signs of pollution from vessels is observed at this time.