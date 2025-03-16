The blaze started in the Club Pulse in the eastern town of Kocani, which was packed with mostly young fans attending a concert by a popular hip-hop duo called DNK.

One of DNK’s singers, Andrej Gjorgjieski, was killed and the other, Vladimir Blazev, was injured, while a guitarist, a drummer and a backup singer also died.

Relatives of the victims wait for news at the garden of Kocani General Hospital on March 16, 2025 in Kocani, North Macedonia. Photo / Getty Images

“The fire started around 2.30am [1.30 GMT], the sparklers that were on stage ignited the styrofoam on the ceiling. I heard an explosion and the roof collapsed,” one young person who attended the concert told local media.

“We all rushed to get out, we all ran towards one door that was for both entry and exit,” they were quoted as saying.

The fire was probably caused by pyrotechnic devices “used for lighting effects at the concert”, said Toskovski, who visited the scene with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

“Sparks caught the ceiling, which was made of easily flammable material, after which the fire rapidly spread across the whole discotheque, creating thick smoke,” Toskovski said.

At a later press conference, Toskovski said that the authorities were investigating whether “corruption” and “bribery” were linked to the deadly nightclub fire.

“This company does not have a legal licence,” he said, referring to the club.

“This licence, as many other things in Macedonia in the past, is connected to bribery and corruption. In this case, those involved in illegal issuance of licence have names and will be held responsible,” he added.

After calling for a minute of silence to honour the victims and sending condolences to the families, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said the club had falsified its licence and that all involved will face responsibility.

He said inspectors will check all licences for buildings in the country, and that “I am convinced that we will find hundreds” that were issued illegally.

“This is the culmination of one bad, broken system that eats away at our hopes and our dreams. Either we will beat it, or it will beat us,” he added.

More than 20 people were under investigation over the blaze, 15 of whom were already in police custody, while others were in hospital, the Interior Minister said earlier.

The list of suspects includes the owner of the club, the organiser of the event, and people responsible for security.

A former director of the rescue services and a state secretary at the economy ministry were among those detained, he said.

The head of the Kocani hospital, Kristina Serafimovska, told media that “most of the dead suffered injuries from the stampede that occurred in the panic while trying to exit”.

“Seventy of the patients have burns and carbon monoxide poisoning,” she said.

‘Let us unite’

The Government proclaimed a seven-day mourning period and ordered flags lowered.

“Let us unite our forces, let us not allow anyone else to sacrifice standards for profit, nothing is more valuable than the lives of young people,” North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska said.

Pope Francis sent prayers to the victims and survivors, the Vatican said in a message addressed to the bishop of Skopje, Kiro Stojanov.

Videos posted on social networks and shot before the fire showed there were “stage fountains” set up – a type of indoor fireworks used during performances.

Other videos showed huge flames emerging from the building, a two-storey white structure in Kocani, a town with 30,000 residents.

An AFP photographer in the town saw military medical vehicles arrive to reinforce staff at the local hospital tending to some of the injured.

Leaders of neighbouring countries sent condolences.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said on X that she was “deeply saddened about the tragic fire” and that “the EU shares the grief and pain of the people of North Macedonia”.

- Agence France-Presse