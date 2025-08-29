Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

North Korea’s weapons capability on nuclear warheads, missiles, drones is expanding

By Michelle Ye Hee Lee
Washington Post·
10 mins to read

Kim Jong Un will attend a huge military parade in China, where he can admire the weapons his regime aspires to make. With Russia’s help, he’s making progress. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Jong Un will attend a huge military parade in China, where he can admire the weapons his regime aspires to make. With Russia’s help, he’s making progress. Photo / Getty Images

Just three days after United States President Donald Trump sketched out an idea to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un again, Kim responded by accepting a different kind of invitation – to Beijing.

There he will join Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping in a show of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save