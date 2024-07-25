South Korea has previously warned residents living near the border with North Korea to be on the alert after balloons came into the country containing what appeared to be rubbish and faeces. Photo / South Korea Military

North Korea has sent about 500 balloons laden with rubbish into South Korea’s air space in 24 hours, officials in the South say, disrupting flights and igniting a fire on the roof of a residential building.

The balloons are part of an ongoing propaganda campaign by Pyongyang against North Korean defectors and activists in the South, who regularly send balloons carrying items such as anti-Pyongyang leaflets, medicine, money and USB sticks loaded with K-pop videos and dramas.

A suspected balloon suspended take-offs and landings at Seoul’s Gimpo Airport on Wednesday evening for two hours, an official at the Korea Airports Corporation said.

Balloons have affected traffic at South Korea’s main international airport, Incheon, several times in recent weeks.