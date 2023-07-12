Voyager 2023 media awards

North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks in Pyongyang, North Korea, on August 10, 2022. Photo / AP

South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made this morning but gave no further details.

The reported launch came a day after North Korea threatened “shocking” consequences to protest what it called a US spy plane’s reconnaissance activity near its territory.

The United States and South Korea dismissed the North’s accusations and urged it to refrain from any acts or rhetoric that raises animosities.

