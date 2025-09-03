The headquarters of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in Lexington, North Carolina. A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged with being married to at least three women at the same time. Photo / Davidson County Sheriff’s Office via The New York Times

North Carolina man had at least three wives at the same time, police say

A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged with being married to at least three women at the same time, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said, adding that there may be more victims.

Authorities began investigating Harry Irvine Burdick jnr, who is in his 60s, on suspicion of bigamy after a report that was filed in April led to the discovery that he had three marriage licences with three women, the sheriff’s office said. He was charged on August 22 with two counts of felony bigamy.

“Financial motivation and personal gain were the motives” for the marriages, the sheriff’s office said.

The marriages took place in three counties in North Carolina — Lincoln, Davidson and Guilford — the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said they had been unable to find records indicating that Burdick had divorced his first wife before he married the two other women.