The sheriff’s office did not immediately return a phone message today requesting additional comment.
After his arrest, Burdick was released on a written promise to appear in court on September 22, authorities said.
Efforts to reach him and his wives for comment today were unsuccessful. It was unclear whether Burdick had a lawyer.
The sheriff’s office said there could be more victims, and it wants to hear from them.
“If you or someone you know has been legally married without a divorce to Mr Burdick,” contact the sheriff’s office, authorities said.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Written by: Hannah Ziegler
Photograph by: Davidson County Sheriff’s Office
©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES