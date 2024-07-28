“I don’t feel sorry. I feel happy because I know she is at peace. She’s not totally dependent on me for her life now,” Struhs said.

Det O’Brien asked Struhs: “Now that (Elizabeth) has passed on, do you have any regrets?”

“Not at all. I’m happy for her. She’s off the medication. She hated it. I don’t care what anyone thinks,” Struhs said.

Justice Burns asked for multiple parts of the interview to be replayed, including where Struhs said he had known Elizabeth would die without insulin before he adopted the beliefs of a small Christian group called “The Saints” in August 2021.

Struhs is charged with murder on the basis he allegedly acted with reckless indifference to life when stopped Elizabeth’s insulin, while her mother Kerrie Elizabeth Struhs, 49, is charged with manslaughter.

Justice Burns earlier heard Brendan Luke Stevens, the 62-year-old leader of “The Saints” also charged with Elizabeth’s murder, told her parents her worsening health was “just a little trial” to prove their faith.

Stevens sent them a text at 10.51am on January 4, 2022 stating the congregation was confident Elizabeth had been healed by God.

“Rest in His glorious love, power and faithfulness. This is just a little trial to prove that you are all truly faithful to our faithful God,” Stevens told the couple.

Insulin injections halted as test of faith

Justice Burns previously heard evidence that Elizabeth began to fall seriously ill on January 3 after her multiple daily insulin injections were completely halted.

The Saints’ 11 other members allegedly present when Elizabeth died are charged with manslaughter.

All 14 defendants are self-represented and have refused to enter pleas.

Jason Struhs messaged Stevens at 2.24pm on January 4, 2022 to state he was “struggling” over Elizabeth’s sickness.

“I can’t seem to break out of this even with prayer and songs. I am so scared and lost in my thoughts. I thought I was ready for this step but now I seem to be questioning it,” Jason Struhs said.

Stevens texted other defendants and urged them to contact the father to “encourage” him and he met with Jason Struhs at the family home to discuss “apparent lack of faith” they both had.

Defendant Sebastian James Stevens, 23, texted Elizabeth’s older brother and defendant Zachary Alan Struhs, 21, to compare her worsening sickness to the Gospel of Luke and the devil’s temptation of Jesus Christ in the wilderness.

“This is just Satan having his last go,” he said.

Jason Struhs messaged Stevens at 9.56am on January 5 and said “we sit and wait for the amazing miracle that God will perform”.

Defendant Camellia Claire Stevens, 28, messaged defendant Alexander Francis Stevens, 26, at 6am on January 6.

“Elizabeth doesn’t appear to be breathing but we are all around her praying,” she said.

The other defendants are Loretta Mary Stevens, 67, Andrea Louise Stevens, 34, Acacia Naree Stevens, 31, Therese Maria Stevens, 37, Keita Courtney Martin, 22, Lachlan Stuart Schoenfisch, 34, Samantha Emily Schoenfisch, 26, and Alexander Francis Stevens, 26.