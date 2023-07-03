Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

‘No one can silence me’: Hotel Rwanda’s Paul Rusesabagina on his captivity

New York Times
By Abdi Latif Dahir
8 mins to read
Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier whose heroism in the face of the genocide in 1994 inspired the movie Hotel Rwanda, at home in San Antonio in June. Photo / Christopher Lee, The New York Times

Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier whose heroism in the face of the genocide in 1994 inspired the movie Hotel Rwanda, at home in San Antonio in June. Photo / Christopher Lee, The New York Times

In his first interview since his release from prison, the hotelier-turned-dissident spoke about how he was duped by a Rwandan government informant, and his plans to disregard an agreement to stay quiet.

With his hands

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World