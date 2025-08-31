More than 450 officers are hunting an armed fugitive who threatened to "torture a cop" before allegedly killing two officers in Victoria's alpine region. Photo / News.com.au
The no-fly zone in Porepunkah has been extended as the manhunt for alleged cop killer Dezi Freeman enters its sixth day.
The update comes after Freeman’s wife broke her silence, urging her husband to surrender to police.
The no-fly zone was extended until 11.30pm on Tuesday, September 2, for “safetyreasons”, a Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed on Sunday evening.
The directive applies to all aircraft, including drones.
“Given the suspect in this matter is heavily armed, this condition has been granted due to the risk to aircraft and drones, as well as potential implications associated with the suspect tracking police movements based off media coverage,” the spokesperson said earlier.
The extension comes after Freeman’s wife, Amalia Freeman, expressed her “deep sorrow for the loss of the lives of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart” in a statement to the ABC via her lawyer.
“We echo the requests of the Victoria Police for the swift and safe conclusion of this tragedy,” Freeman said.
“I lend my full support to Victoria Police in their search for my husband and will co-operate with Victoria Police in any way that I can.
“Please Dezi, if you see or hear this, call triple-0 and arrange a surrender plan with the police.”
She also urged anyone who may be helping her husband to contact police.
It comes after it was revealed the alleged gunman told family he would “torture a cop for days and video it” in a disturbing text message.
In a previous text exchange with a member of his family, obtained by the Herald Sun, Freeman exposed his apparent hatred of police.
“Like if I torture a cop for days and video it in 4K until justice is satisfied,” he said in a text some time ago, as reported by The Herald Sun.
The exact context of the message is unknown.
More than 450 officers are scrambling to locate the armed fugitive in Victoria’s high country, as the intensive manhunt enters its sixth day.
Authorities are braced for gale-force winds and on-ground frost with temperatures forecast to hit -2C on Sunday morning.
Dezi Freeman, also known as Desmond Filby, is alleged to have gunned down Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson, 59, and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart, 35, at a property in Porepunkah in Victoria’s rugged alpine region on Tuesday morning.
Ten officers had gone to the Rayner St property, where several people lived, to serve a search warrant.