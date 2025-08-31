Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

No-fly zone extended as manhunt for armed fugitive Dezi Freeman continues

By Elodie Jakes
news.com.au·
5 mins to read

More than 450 officers are hunting an armed fugitive who threatened to "torture a cop" before allegedly killing two officers in Victoria's alpine region. Photo / News.com.au

More than 450 officers are hunting an armed fugitive who threatened to "torture a cop" before allegedly killing two officers in Victoria's alpine region. Photo / News.com.au

The no-fly zone in Porepunkah has been extended as the manhunt for alleged cop killer Dezi Freeman enters its sixth day.

The update comes after Freeman’s wife broke her silence, urging her husband to surrender to police.

The no-fly zone was extended until 11.30pm on Tuesday, September 2, for “safety

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save