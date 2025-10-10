His attempts to pressure Democrats to back the Republican Bill - which would open the Government to late November as negotiations continue - have so far fallen on deaf ears.
Democrats are privately preparing for a shutdown lasting several more weeks, CNN reported, if Republicans do not agree to their demands to extend healthcare subsidies due to expire on December 31.
With some 750,000 federal workers “furloughed” - placed on enforced leave without pay - both sides have voiced concerns about the likelihood of military personnel missing their pay next Thursday.
‘Every day gets better’
A bipartisan House Bill that would guarantee the pay of 1.3 million active-duty servicemembers through the shutdown has around 150 co-sponsors.
But Republican leaders oppose bringing it to the floor for a vote - insisting that the armed forces will be paid if Democrats simply provide the votes to end the shutdown.
“The President has made it clear: we must pay our troops,” the Bill’s author, Republican congresswoman Jen Kiggans, posted on X.
Democrats - emboldened by polling showing that voters mostly blame the shutdown on Republicans - are banking on increasing public support in a prolonged standoff.
“Every day gets better for us,” Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told Punchbowl News.
“It’s because we’ve thought about this long in advance and we knew that healthcare would be the focal point on September 30 and we prepared for it. Their whole theory was threaten us, bamboozle us, and we would submit in a day or two.”
As well as widespread cuts, Trump’s “maximum pain” campaign to force Democrats to fold has included threats to fire thousands of furloughed workers.
“We’ll be cutting some very popular Democrat programmes that aren’t popular with Republicans, frankly, because that’s the way it works,” Trump said at his Cabinet meeting.
“They wanted to do this, so we’ll give them a little taste of their own medicine.”
-Agence France-Presse