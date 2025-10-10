Advertisement
No end in sight to US Government shutdown despite Trump pressure tactics on Democrats

The US Government is still shut down. Photo / Getty Images

The United States Government shutdown looked set to extend into a third week as senators again rejected a Republican funding Bill despite President Donald Trump’s attempts to pressure opposition Democrats.

Federal agencies have been out of money since October 1 and public services have been crippled amid stalled talks

