The US Government is still shut down. Photo / Getty Images

No end in sight to US Government shutdown despite Trump pressure tactics on Democrats

The United States Government shutdown looked set to extend into a third week as senators again rejected a Republican funding Bill despite President Donald Trump’s attempts to pressure opposition Democrats.

Federal agencies have been out of money since October 1 and public services have been crippled amid stalled talks between the two sides that have led to a series of near-daily failed votes to turn the lights back on.

With no sign of a breakthrough, the Senate adjourned until next Wednesday NZT - meaning no votes will be held during that time.

Trump repeated his threats to slash government programmes popular with Democrats as he berated the party over the shutdown at a Cabinet meeting.

“The Democrat shutdown is causing pain and suffering for hardworking Americans, including our military, our air traffic controllers and impoverished mothers, people with young children, people that have to live not the greatest of lives,” he said.