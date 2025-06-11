With bold new features and soaring launch sales, the Switch 2 sets a high bar. Photo / AFP

Nintendo says it has sold a record 3.5 million Switch 2 units worldwide in the first four days after the console was launched.

“This is the highest global sales level for any Nintendo hardware within the first four days,” the Japanese video game giant said in a statement.

Featuring a bigger screen and more processing power, the Switch 2 is an upgrade to Nintendo’s blockbuster Switch console.

It was released last Thursday to a global swell of fan excitement that included sold-out pre-orders and midnight store openings.

Since its 2017 launch, the original Switch - which enjoyed a popularity boost during the pandemic with hit games such as Animal Crossing - has sold 152 million units.