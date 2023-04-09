Louis Bernard Gaskin donned all-black attire during his attacks on random couples. Photo / Supplied

A US man who has been on death row for more than 30 years has been scheduled for execution this month, after he committed a series of vicious attacks in 1989 that saw him become known as the “Ninja Killer”.

Louis Bernard Gaskin, now 56, will become the second person to be executed in the US state of Florida this year after Governor Ron DeSantis issued his death warrant on Monday, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

His execution is set for April 12.

Gaskin got his nickname as the Ninja Killer for donning all-black clothing when he committed his crime spree on the night of December 20, 1989.

Years later, he would tell a psychologist that “the Devil had more of a hold than God did” in explaining why he went out that night to Palm Coast, around halfway between Orlando and Jacksonville, searching for random victims. (Gaskin lived about 20 minutes away in Bunnell).

The first couple he found were Robert and Georgette Sturmfels, who were sitting in the living room of their home.

Gaskin aimed his .22-calibre rifle at their home and opened fire, hitting Robert multiple times and Georgette as she fled the room.

He then went inside the house, where he executed both of them at point-blank range, as stated in court records.

According to the records filed in Florida Supreme Court, “Mrs Sturmfels crawled into the hallway, and Gaskin pursued her around the house until he saw her through the door and shot her again. Gaskin then pulled out a screen, broke the window, and entered the home.”

He then fired one more bullet “into each of the Sturmfels’ heads and covered the bodies with blankets”.

Before leaving the scene, the killer stole several items, including cash, jewellery, lamps, a clock, and video recorders – some of which were Christmas gifts, and which ultimately led to his conviction after police found some of the presents in his home.

Gaskin later compared his victims’ gasps to the sound of a dying hog, which he referred to as the “death gurgle”.

His violent rampage did not end there.

After murdering the Sturmfels, Gaskin headed to the home of Joseph Rector and his wife Mary (known as Noreen). He cut their phone line and threw items on to their roof, hoping to lure them out of their house. When the couple emerged, Gaskin shot Joseph.

However, the couple managed to escape in their car, driving to the hospital as Gaskin shot at the vehicle.

Gaskin was eventually caught after an informant came forward and told the authorities about the rifle used in the shootings.

The man’s sister was dating Gaskin at the time, and he claimed that Gaskin had confessed to him. Gaskin was convicted of murder and attempted murder in the shootings.

Gaskin appealed his death sentence multiple times, but the state and US Supreme Courts rejected his appeals.

He later admitted to a psychologist that he felt guilty.

“The guilt was always there. The devil had more of a hold than God did … I knew that I was wrong. I wasn’t insane,” he said.

When asked about his upcoming execution, victim Noreen Rector said she hoped it didn’t help DeSantis’ presidential hopes.

“I would be satisfied if Louis remained in prison, without the possibility of release,” she said. “I don’t believe the death penalty serves any purpose,” she told the Daytona Beach News-Journal. “What will really bother me is if this might, in some way, advance Florida Governor DeSantis in his presidential quest. I find him and his views highly offensive and divisive.”

In February this year, Donald Dillbeck was the first person to be executed in Florida since 2019.

He was sentenced to death in 1991 after only eight of 12 jurors voted for the death penalty under a law since found unconstitutional.