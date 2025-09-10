Smoke billows after Israeli strikes on Yemen's Huthi-held capital Sanaa. Photo / Mohammed Huwais, AFP

Israeli air strikes on Houthi-held Yemen have killed nine people and wounded more than 100, the Iran-backed rebels said, days after their Prime Minister and half the Cabinet died in a major attack.

The Houthi armed forces’ media operation in Sanaa, the rebel-held capital, and a Houthi complex in Jawf province were hit in the attacks, the group said.

Israel has launched repeated attacks on Houthi targets during the Gaza war, as the rebels fire missiles and drones at Israel and Red Sea shipping, claiming solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Seven were killed and 100 wounded at the media building in Sanaa, and two are dead and 20 wounded in Jawf, which borders Saudi Arabia, Houthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi said.

“Civil defence, ambulances and rescue teams are still searching for the missing.”