Pryzm Kingston is being transformed into a smaller club and dance bar to meet new demands. Photo / AFP

Is the party over? Britain’s nightclubs are famed around the world, but Covid and inflation have hit the sector hard, forcing businesses to reinvent themselves to attract new generations to the dance floor.

Pryzm Kingston is a well-known club in southwest London popular with students, where artists like Billie Eilish, Rod Stewart, and Stormzy have performed.

But the converted cinema closed its doors for renovation last month, with its owners saying it was time to “look to the future and reimagine this venue for the next generation of partygoers”.

It will be transformed into a smaller club and a dance bar – “creating venues that reflect what people are looking for now”, they added.

Many other British clubs are also trying to readjust after around a third of them, about 400 venues, have shut down since 2020, according to the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA).