Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Nightlife crisis - UK clubs adapt to survive post-pandemic challenges

By Clara Lalanne
AFP·
3 mins to read

Pryzm Kingston is being transformed into a smaller club and dance bar to meet new demands. Photo / AFP

Pryzm Kingston is being transformed into a smaller club and dance bar to meet new demands. Photo / AFP

Is the party over? Britain’s nightclubs are famed around the world, but Covid and inflation have hit the sector hard, forcing businesses to reinvent themselves to attract new generations to the dance floor.

Pryzm Kingston is a well-known club in southwest London popular with students, where artists like Billie Eilish,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save