A Nigerian river ferry capsized Friday killing at least 27 people and leaving many missing, officials told AFP of the latest in a series of mass drownings on the country’s busy waterways.

The disaster happened on the Niger, near Dambo in Kogi state, at a point where West Africa’s mightiest river can be more than 600 metres across.

“It’s unclear how many people were on board, people don’t usually keep a record of passengers,” said Sandra Musa, of the state emergency management agency. “Search and rescue is still ongoing for survivors and possible bodies.”

Musa said 27 bodies had been recovered. Kogi State Red Cross spokesman Abubakar Abullahi said the boat reportedly had more than 50 people on board.

Villagers and volunteers downstream of the accident have been urged to be on the lookout for bodies.