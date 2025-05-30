The commission has busted several hideouts where young criminals learn their scams.
Cyber crime experts also warn foreign “cyber crime syndicates” have set up shop in the country to exploit its weak cyber security systems.
The commission said foreign gangs recruited Nigerian accomplices to find victims online through phishing scams, in which attackers typically try to deceive victims into transferring them money or revealing sensitive information such as passwords.
The scams target mostly Americans, Canadians, Mexicans and Europeans, the agency said.
In December, the commission arrested 792 suspects in a single operation in the affluent Victoria Island area of Lagos.
At least 192 of the suspects were foreign nationals – 148 of them Chinese, the agency said.
Dozens of other Chinese suspects are also standing trial for similar crimes.
– Agence France-Presse