Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Niger Delta leader sues Shell for $20b over oil spill clean-up

AFP
2 mins to read

Bubaraye Dakolo demanded Shell pay $12 billion for environmental pollution in Nigeria’s Niger Delta. Photo / Getty Images

Bubaraye Dakolo demanded Shell pay $12 billion for environmental pollution in Nigeria’s Niger Delta. Photo / Getty Images

An influential traditional chief in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta on Friday demanded that Shell pay US$12 billion ($20.12b) for environmental pollution before it leaves the region.

Bubaraye Dakolo of the Ekpetiama Kingdom appeared before a federal high court in the southern city of Yenagoa demanding reparations for clean-up after decades

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World