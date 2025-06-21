Bubaraye Dakolo demanded Shell pay $12 billion for environmental pollution in Nigeria’s Niger Delta. Photo / Getty Images

An influential traditional chief in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta on Friday demanded that Shell pay US$12 billion ($20.12b) for environmental pollution before it leaves the region.

Bubaraye Dakolo of the Ekpetiama Kingdom appeared before a federal high court in the southern city of Yenagoa demanding reparations for clean-up after decades of environmental damages by Shell, according to a statement by a coalition of civil society groups.

Farming and fishing communities in the Niger Delta, the heartland of Nigeria’s crude production, have fought years of legal battles over damage from oil spills in the area.

UK energy giant Shell is one of the companies accused for decades of causing serious environmental degradation across Nigeria’s southern oil- and gas-rich region.

The monarch’s legal challenge was prompted by Shell’s recent divestment of US$2.4 billion in Nigerian assets as it shifts to offshore operations.