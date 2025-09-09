Advertisement
Nicolas Maduro is reviving Venezuela’s heroes with AI to encourage citizens to join militias

By Ana Vanessa Herrero
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Nicolas Maduro's Government uses AI-generated images of historical figures to urge Venezuelans to join militias. Photo / Getty Images

It’s easy enough to imagine Simon Bolivar, the great liberator who freed several South American countries from Spanish rule, exhorting Venezuelans to arms against an invader.

But Jose Gregorio Hernandez, the 20th-century healer to be canonised a saint this year by the Catholic Church?

“God is calling me to defend

