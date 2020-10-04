Donald Trump has briefly left Walter Reed military hospital, where he is being treated for Covid-19, to go for a drive.

It comes immediately after the US President posted an upbeat video message thanking his medical team and supporters.

"We're getting great reports from the doctors, this is an incredible hospital Walter Reed, the work they do is just absolutely amazing and I want to thank them all, the nurses, the doctors, everybody here," he said in a video posted to Twitter.

Trump thanked the crowd of supporters gathered outside, saying he was going to pay them "a little surprise visit".

"I also think we're going to pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street and they've been out here a long time. They've got Trump flags and they love our country. I'm not telling anybody but you, but I'm about to make a little surprise visit.

"Perhaps I'll get there before you get to see me, but when I look at the enthusiasm, and we have enthusiasm like probably nobody's ever had.

"People that love the job we're doing have more enthusiasm than maybe anybody.

"It's been a very interesting journey, I've learned a lot about Covid. I learned it by really going to school, this is the real school, this isn't the 'let's read the book' school and I get it, and I understand it and it's a very interesting thing and I'm going to be letting you know about it.

"In the meantime, we love USA and we love what's happening. Thank you."

Video posted to social media showed Trump waving at supporters from the back of a car.

Trump was flown to the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland late on Friday as his condition worsened.