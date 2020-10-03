Former Trump official Anthony Scaramucci has told CNN the White House is on the way to having more cases of coronavirus than New Zealand.

"You are going to come to a situation where the West Wing and the members of Congress are going to have more Covid-19 [cases] than the entire country of New Zealand due to this laxity, " Scaramucci said, a day after US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.

Scaramucci, an American financier, entrepreneur and political consultant, recently wrote a book about Trump's life.

"Trump, the Blue-Collar President" was released in October 2018.

Scaramucci referred to the US president as "the bully at the middle school lunch table" when referring to his control over the Republican senate.

Donald Trump left the White House for hospital earlier today after contracting the coronavirus. Photo / AP

He said he "hopes this will be a wake-up call for the president and his staff".

In August, Trump called New Zealand's coronavirus cluster a "big outbreak" and "a big surge".

Trump begins his August 19 press conference with some casual xenophobia pic.twitter.com/DLmBnoBzrO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2020

At a White House media conference Trump said: "New Zealand, by the way, had a big outbreak - and other countries that were held up to try and make us look not as good as we should look because we've done an incredible job. They're having a lot of outbreaks but they've been able to put them out and we'll put them out."

To date, New Zealand has recorded 1493 Covid-19 cases, including one new case today in managed isolation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she can't see any real comparison with America's tens of thousands of daily cases.

"Obviously, every country is experiencing its own fight with Covid-19, it is a tricky virus but not one where I would compare New Zealand's current status to the United States," she said.

Today, Ardern extended New Zealand's best wishes to Trump.