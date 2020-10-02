World media have praised New Zealand's political debate, saying it was much more "civil" in contrast to the US debate held just a few hours before.

Some have called the US debate a "hot mess".

Compared to the constant bickering and fight for air time, CNN reported the New Zealand debate was much more "civil", saying both Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern and National Party leader Judith Collins were "reasonably polite".

"New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and opposition leader Judith Collins clashed and argued, but also laughed and complimented each other."

The day after the debates The Guardian shared a video highlighting "a contrast of styles" between the debates, using snippets from each.

The video showed Collins complimenting Ardern for being well-known on the international stage and Ardern mentioned she has never called Collins by her "Crusher" nickname in private.

CNN also praised Newshub's moderator Patrick Gower for being kind.

US President Donald Trump repeatedly interrupted Joe Biden mid-sentence, sometimes in intensely personal ways. Photo / AP

Compared to the US debate, CNN pointed out neither Ardern or Collins "called the other a 'liar' or a 'clown' or mocked their opponents' family members".

After the first US debate, CNN's Jake Tapper describe it as "a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire".

The 90-minute circus featured US President Donald Trump continuously interrupting his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, while the pair hurled insults each other's way, all of which left viewers frustrated.

At one point, a fed-up Biden told the president to "shut up, man".

The second NZ debate was hosted by Patrick Gower in Auckland. Photo / File

Just 20 minutes into the debate, Americans had enough. Google Trends showed a substantial rise in the search "how to move to New Zealand".

Google Trends searches are ranked between 0 and 100, where 0 means not enough data and 100 indicates peak popularity.

Less than an hour into the debate, the search "how to move to New Zealand" was sitting at 75 out of 100.

Debate moderator Chris Wallace, of Fox News, held his ground today after saying beforehand that it was not his job to fact-check the candidates, especially Trump, in real time.

US debate moderator Chris Wallace struggled to stop Donald Trump from interrupting and at times seemed to lose control of the debate. Photo / AP

But Wallace struggled to stop Trump from interrupting and at times seemed to lose control of the debate.

"Mr President, as the moderator, we are going to talk about Covid in the next segment," Wallace said.

Soon after: "I'm the moderator, and I'd like you to let me ask my question."

Minutes later: "I have to give you roughly equal time. Please let the vice president talk."

Moderator Chris Wallace, of Fox News, speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first US presidential debate. Photo / AP

And when Wallace noted that Trump hasn't come up with his health care plan in nearly four years, Trump turned the question back on Wallace.

The New York Times also praised Ardern and Collins for their manners as both "were engaging in an intense debate with just a few interruptions".

The article also highlights that the upcoming election "has the potential to be historic - as a marker of consensus, not division".

- With AP