President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden met in their first debate this afternoon NZT in a presidential election year marked by extraordinary turmoil.

The debate has been fiery, full of interuptions and, dare we say it, at times it's difficult to follow the points the men are trying to make.

With the election 35 days away and early votes already being cast in some states, Biden has kept a lead over the Republican President in most national polls.

While debates have not significantly shaken up the election in recent years, today's highly anticipated match-up offers the clearest contrast yet between the two men.

The pair began the first presidential debate with heated exchanges over health care, the coronavirus and the future of the Supreme Court.

Fighting for an edge in their bitter campaign, the two men frequently interrupted each other with angry interjections, with Biden eventually snapping at Trump "Will you shut up, man?"

That was after the president badgered him over his refusal to comment on whether he would try to expand the Supreme Court in retaliation if Trump's high court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, was confirmed to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"The fact is that everything he's said so far is simply a lie," Biden said. "I'm not here to call out his lies. Everybody knows he's a liar."

Trump struggled to define his ideas for replacing the Affordable Care Act on health care in the debate's early moments and defended his nomination of Barrett, declaring that "I was not elected for three years, I'm elected for four years."

"We won the election. Elections have consequences. We have the Senate. We have the White House and we have a phenomenal nominee, respected by all."

Trump and Biden arrived in Cleveland hoping the debate would energise their bases of support, even as they competed for the slim slice of undecided voters who could decide the election.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden exchange points during the first presidential debate. Photo / AP

It has been generations since two men asked to lead a nation facing such tumult, with Americans both fearful and impatient about the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 of their fellow citizens and cost millions of jobs.

The pandemic's effects were in plain sight, with the candidates' lecterns spaced far apart, all of the guests in the small crowd tested and the traditional opening handshake scrapped.

The men did not shake hands and, while neither candidate wore a mask to take the stage, their families did sport face coverings.

"How you doin', man?" Biden asked the president as they entered.

With just 35 days until the election, and early voting already underway in some states, Biden stepped onto the stage holding leads in the polls — significant in national surveys, close in some battleground states — and looking to expand his support among suburban voters, women and seniors.

Surveys show the president has lost significant ground among those groups since 2016, but Biden faces his own questions encouraged by Trump's withering attacks.

Trump had arguably his best chance to try to reframe the campaign as a choice between candidates and not a referendum over his handling of the virus that has killed more people in America than any other nation.

Americans, according to polling, have soured on his leadership in the crisis, and the president has struggled to land consistent attacks on Biden.

Biden's performances during the primary debates were uneven, and some Democrats have been nervous as to how he would fare in an unscripted setting.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden went head to head today, in an often fiery confrontation. Photos / AP

But his team also viewed the night as a chance to illuminate Trump's failings with the pandemic and economy, with the former vice president acting as a "fact checker on the floor" while bracing himself for the onslaught that was coming.

The tumult of 2020 was difficult to overstate: Covid-19 has rewritten the rules of everyday life; racial justice protests have swept into cities after several highly publicised killings of Black people by police, and the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg allowed Trump to nominate a conservative jurist to replace a liberal voice and perhaps reshape the high court for generations.

The debate in Cleveland, which started at 2pm NZT, is the first of three between Trump and Biden.

Here's what to watch for:



Tactics and style

Trump, a former reality show star, is at ease on camera and has skipped formal debate preparation. He often leapfrogs to friendlier talking points like the confirmation of judges or "law and order", favours derisive nicknames and withering attacks, and at times employs a dizzying number of false statements and misrepresentations.

Biden's performances during the Democratic primary debates were uneven and played a role in his early struggles in polling and primary contests. With decades in politics, he's also got more experience as a debater than the President.

Biden has promised to be a "fact-checker" as he stands side-by-side with Trump but also says he doesn't want to get sucked into a "brawl". Look for the Democrat to walk a line between contrasting himself with the President and challenging the man who may continue his campaign attacks on Biden's mental and physical stamina or his family.

Moderator and format

The debate will be moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace, who has a reputation as a straight shooter. Wallace moderated a presidential debate in 2016, favouring direct questions to get the candidates talking. He said before the 2016 debate that he did not believe it is his job "to be a truth squad", and he largely stayed away from interjecting to fact-check the candidates.

As a crowd of interns gathers behind them, President Donald Trump gives the thumbs-up as he and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One on the way to the debate. Photo / AP

The format for today's debate consists of six 15-minute segments, scheduled to focus on the following topics, selected by Wallace: the Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, Covid-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities and the integrity of the election.

Each candidate will be given two minutes to respond to a question from the moderator opening the segment. Candidates will then be able to respond to each other, and the moderator will use the rest of the 15-minute period to discuss the topic further.

Safety precautions

Amid the customs and routines upended by the coronavirus will be the customary display of civility before the debate: Trump and Biden are not expected to shake hands at the opening. They will each be stationed at podiums spaced far apart and are expected to have a limited, socially distanced audience.

Supreme Court

A fast-track push by Republicans to fill the Supreme Court seat held by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg is roiling an already deeply divided Washington and will likewise be a flashpoint during the debate. Both Democrats and Republicans believe the confirmation battle might energise their voters and shape a court that could decide major issues such as health care, abortion access and possibly even the outcome of the November election.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives at Cleveland Airport. Photo / AP

Biden has so far not heeded Trump's call to release a list of potential court nominees, as the President did before naming Amy Coney Barrett as his choice to replace Ginsburg. Biden has focused on how the makeup of the court could threaten President Barack Obama's signature health care law.

Coronavirus

The President's response to the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be a central focus. More than 200,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States while everyday life remains jumbled and many schools and businesses are still shuttered. The President has defended his response to the outbreak, frequently pointing to his move to restrict travel from China in February.

But the President and his backers have routinely dismissed experts' analysis of the seriousness of the outbreak and measures to rein it in. A new book from journalist Bob Woodward revealed the President acknowledged intentionally playing down the seriousness of the virus earlier this year.

Biden and Democrats have keyed in on the President's coronavirus response throughout the campaign, and the former vice-president is expected to keep it front and centre today.

Class (and tax bill) contrasts

Biden, who frequently highlights his working-class upbringing, has increasingly cast the election as a campaign "between Scranton and Park Avenue", referring to his own childhood home in Pennsylvania and Trump's adult life as a Manhattan businessman.

Workers adjust signage ready for the first Presidential debate being held in Cleveland. Photo / AP

Biden is likely to turbocharge that argument today in the wake of a bombshell New York Times report on the President's shrouded tax history, including that he paid only US$750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and nothing in many other years.

Biden's line of attack aims to cut into Trump's support among white working-class voters, particularly in Rust Belt states that helped him win the presidency in 2016.

-AP