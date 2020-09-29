Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have released more of their personal tax returns ahead of the first presidential debate.

The Bidens' returns show the couple paid almost US$300,000 ($455,170) in federal taxes in 2019, including almost US$288,000 in personal income tax. The Bidens reported taxable income of US$944,737.

The release today comes just days after the New York Times reported that Trump paid US$750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he was elected president, and again in 2017, his first year in office. The New York Times said Trump paid no federal income taxes for 10 of the 15 years before that.

Biden and Trump are set to meet this afternoon in Cleveland for their first presidential debate, and Trump's taxes are sure to come up.

Trump has called the reports "fake news" yet still refuses to release his returns himself.

Biden already had released two decades' worth of his tax returns, in addition to the federal financial disclosures required of him when he was a senator and vice-president.

Biden's running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also released their 2019 returns today.

Harris and Emhoff reported paying US$1.05 million in personal income taxes and US$1.19m in total federal taxes on US$3.02m in taxable income.

Trump spent the morning in informal preparations for the debate.

A longer, more formal preparation session was expected once he arrives in Cleveland.

Trump's prep team includes former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, campaign communications strategist Jason Miller, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Jared Kushner, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and communications director Alyssa Farah. Some other advisers like Dan Scavino and Hope Hicks have also been involved.

While Trump is itching to go on the offence against Biden, some aides have encouraged him to adopt a more measured tone - believing that in many ways the debates are more about Trump vs himself than Biden.

Trump, they argue, should focus more on selling his accomplishments than trying to viciously attack Biden. Some involved with the preparations, though, have encouraged Trump's more aggressive 'counterpunching' side.

