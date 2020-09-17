An Australian woman in her twenties from New South Wales has become an instant multi-millionaire after winning the Powerball jackpot of more than A$60 million in Thursday night's draw.

The winning numbers were: 4, 11, 19, 28, 3, 5, 7 and the Powerball was 6.

However, the woman also got lucky with her PowerHit entry, meaning her total prize was $60,683,656.95.

Official Australian lottery body, The Lott, confirmed the woman from Sydney's inner suburbs was the only Division One winner.

Advertisement

It said she missed the first call to hear news of her win but burst into tears after picking up a second time.

"Are you joking? Are you sure about this? Oh my god, this is insane. Thank you," the woman said.

"I'm trying to compose myself. I feel like this has to be some kind of joke.

"It's my husband who usually buys the tickets. There's no way he's going to believe me. This is amazing."

The woman is said to have been surrounded by family when she heard the news and has plans on how to spend the money.

"We will be able to pay off all our debts, help our parents out and all our siblings. We will be able to buy a house," Nine News reported.

"Hopefully, when we can travel again, we will be able to take our whole family somewhere overseas. This is very overwhelming. I'm shaking like a leaf."

Earlier on Thursday, The Lott's spokesman Matt Hart said: "We are expecting up to a quarter of Aussie adults to have an entry in the draw."

Advertisement

More than 1.5 million people had entered the Thursday night jackpot and the result means it's the ninth Division One jackpot won this year.

There were also 26 Division Two winners, with at least 20 from NSW or the ACT, who won $35,977.90 for their tickets in the draw.

This comes after a Victorian woman won the total division one prize in this Tuesday's Oz Lotto draw.

"I play every week, and lately, I haven't had much luck. I'm always joking with the guy in the store that I never win anything," she told The Lott when she found out the news.

"We've been playing for a long time. I always play the same numbers. I've been playing them for about 20 years I'd say."

Despite winning a multimillion-dollar prize, the self-confessed "country girl" revealed she wasn't planning on retiring early and was already hard at work.

Advertisement

"I don't know what I'd do with myself if I retired! I'm a country girl through and through!" she laughed. "I definitely need a new car, so I'll start with that."