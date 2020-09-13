The North Korean Leader has been photographed visiting the country's North Hwanghae province last week for the second time since late August.

His visit was to see how recovery and reconstruction work was going, state media reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a construction site in Taechong-ri, North Korea. Photo / AP

The first time he visited the province last month where he arrived in a luxury SUV to order the delivery of essential supplies and food.

Many rumours have circulated around the North Korean leaders health this year.

It was thought the North Korean leader was either dead, in poor health or in a coma.

It was also rumoured that his sister Kim Yo Jong was taking over because of Kim's alleged incapacity to rule.

Rumours spread around the legitimacy of these photos back in August, with some people believing they were photoshopped.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was seen in state media inspecting flood damage. This is the first time I’ve ever seen him photographed wearing a T-shirt! pic.twitter.com/tglfwcXYEF — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) September 12, 2020

However, North Korea analyst Michael Madden told the NY Post recently that "Kim is definitely not dead".

Over 900 houses were destroyed or flooded due to the recent floods and rice fields were soaked after monsoon-like rains broke a levee in the area.

It is said he was pleased with the reconstruction progress overseen by North Korean troops.

Kim called the repair work "a miracle which can be created by only the service personnel of the Korean People's Army" the NY Post reported.

Hwanghae province has been hit by three typhoons in recent weeks and is the country's main rice-producing region.

Kim mobilised soldiers to help direct recovery efforts and said the army should regard it as political work for maintaining the "blood ties" between the party and the people, the report added.

According to DailyNK five Economic Ministry employees were shot by firing squad on July 30 after details of their conversations emerged at a dinner party and were reported back to their bosses.

They reportedly discussed the need for industrial reform in the militarised nation state which produces few consumer goods for its impoverished citizens.

Kim Jong-un, talks with officials as he inspects a construction site. Photo / AP

It is also said they discussed the need for North Korea to seek foreign co-operation to help overcome devastating trade sanctions.

They were reported to have expressed fears that the stagnant economy would get even worse if improvements were not made quickly.

They were reported to have been summoned to a meeting, whereafter they were arrested by secret police and forced to confess to undermining the regime.

The reported executions have concerned Communist Party officials who fear a return to the purges which hit the country following former the death of Supreme Leader Kim Jong-il in 2011.