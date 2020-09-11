A US student who tested positive for Covid-19 threw a party at his house during his 14-day quarantine period.

When police asked the student why he was hosting the party when he was meant to be quarantining, he said: "That's why I'm at my house."

Twenty of the student's friends attended the party which also breached the state's cap on 10 people at gatherings.

A video shows police arriving at the party, greeting party goers at the front of the house and asking people who lives at the house.

One partygoer comes up to police and admits they are breaking rules, saying eight people in live in the house.

That means, under the state's rules around gatherings, only two visitors would be allowed.

When police took the ID of a partygoer and ran it through the database, they discovered the party's host had recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Police confronted the party host about his positive result and asked if he was meant to be quarantining.

"Yeah. That's why I'm at my house," the student said.

"So you have other people here, and you're positive for Covid? You see the problem? How many other people have Covid?" the officer asked.

"That's what we're trying to prevent, man. We're trying to keep this town open," the officer said.

"I know. That's why I'm staying home," the student claimed.

The Daily Mail reported six people, five others who lived in the house and the student who tested positive, were cited a "civil penalty".

Although there are no criminal charges, they were hit with a US$500 fine.

Cincinnati.com said one of the residents went to the police after the incident and tied to press trespassing charges against those who did not live there and attended the party.

The police report stated the resident claimed he had finished a coronavirus quarantine on September 4 and did not participate in Saturday's party.

The Daily Mail reported a second resident claimed to be sick in bed and did not partake in the party, according to the report.

Six students were cited and received a US$500 fine. Photo / Supplied

Police said the university the partygoers attend would be made aware of the incident.

"We do not know if anybody else at that party was aware of the Covid-positive residents because some of them left while the officer was there" Lt. Lara Fening told Local 12.

"We want to stay safe, we want to be healthy, we want everyone around us to be healthy, we want this town to be thriving, we don't want this town to be shut down again. We want the underclassmen to come back."