Woodward reveals that President Trump sought to play down the severity of the coronavirus and repeatedly denigrated the US military.

"This is deadly stuff," President Donald Trump said of the coronavirus in a Feb. 7

Trump minimised the risks of the coronavirus to the American public early in the year

Two of the president's top officials thought he was "dangerous" and considered speaking out publicly

Trump repeatedly denigrated the US military and his top generals

When asked about the pain "Black people feel in this country," Trump was unable to express empathy

Woodward gained insight into Trump's relationships with the leaders of North Korea and Russia