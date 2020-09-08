A man has died after being attacked by a shark at Coolangatta on Queensland's Gold Coast.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were called to Greenmount Beach at 5.08pm today after reports an adult male had suffered significant shark bite injuries.

"He had succumbed to the injuries," the spokeswoman told NCA NewsWire.

It is believed to be the first shark attack at a netted Gold Coast beach since a 20-year-old surfer received non-fatal injuries at Nobbys Beach in 2012.

Greenmount Beach, near the New South Wales border, is netted, but does not cover surface to bottom.

It's about 20km from South Kingscliff in northern NSW, where a 60-year-old surfer died after being mauled by a three-metre white shark in June.

- NCA NewsWire