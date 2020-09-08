More than a million Scots are now forbidden to visit other households and pubs and restaurants could follow after Nicola Sturgeon extended a ban on indoor gatherings in the west of Scotland.

The First Minister said the restrictions were being widened to around 287,000 people Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire to "stem the tide of transmission."

The ban now applies to more than 1.1 million Scots in - just under 20 per cent of the population - after Sturgeon imposed it last week in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire. It includes her Glasgow home.

In another major blow, the Scottish Government said it would monitor the hospitality sector over the coming days to see whether it should be extended to pubs, bars, hotels and restaurants.

Among the affected areas are the affluent towns of Milngavie and Bearsden in East Dunbartonshire and Bridge of Weir in Renfrewshire. The measures will be reviewed next Monday.