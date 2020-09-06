UK police have declared a "major incident" after officers were called to multiple stabbings in Birmingham's city centre.

West Midlands Police say officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the city centre at 12:30am on Sunday.

In a statement, the force said: "We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service.

"A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.

"We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious.

"However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care.

"This has been declared a major incident.

