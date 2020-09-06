Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has released a new road map out of stage 4 coronavirus restrictions – and the news is grim for Melburnians.

In a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Andrews revealed the current strict Covid-19 lockdown, which was due to end in mid-September, would now be extended for an extra fortnight in metro Melbourne.

It means Melbourne residents will only be permitted to leave their home to shop for food and essential goods or services, to provide care, for compassionate reasons or to seek medical treatment, to exercise or for permitted work, for two weeks more.

However, there are some changes to the two-week extension of stage 4, which will last from Sunday, September 13 to September 28, followed by a number of different stages with fresh rules.

Here's everything you need to know.

STEP ONE

From 11.59pm on September 13, Melbourne will enter the "First Step towards Covid Normal".

From next Sunday, the curfew will be eased by one hour "in recognition that the days are getting longer", meaning the new curfew will be in place from 9pm to 5am.



Residents will need to remain within 5km of their home except for permitted reasons such as work or education if these can not be done at home.

When it comes to exercise or recreation, two people or a household can meet outdoors for two hours maximum, and increase from the previous one hour.

There will also be the introduction of a "single person bubble", which will allow one nominated visitor if a person is living alone or a single parent with all children under 18.

The "social bubbles" have been permitted to accommodate those who live alone in "direct response to feedback" received by the government.

Under step one, childcare and schools will be closed except for the children of permitted workers.

Shopping for essentials will be restricted to one person per household, once a day while restaurants and cafes will be open for takeaway and delivery only

Playgrounds will also reopen under this stage.

Here’s Melbourne’s roadmap out of lockdown: pic.twitter.com/ML25S93xZ2 — Benita Kolovos 🐯 (@benitakolovos) September 6, 2020

STEP TWO

From September 28 – provided thresholds are met and pending public health advice – public gatherings will be increased to five people from two households.

A staged return to onsite learning for schools and students will begin from Term 4.

All VCE and VCAL students – in Melbourne and regional Victoria – will attend onsite for the General Achievement Test and other essential assessments from October 5.

Childcare centres will also reopen, as well as "more workplaces", with around 101,000 workers who are currently unable to attend work able to return in a number of different industries.

Outdoor pools and outdoor training for two people with a personal trainer will be allowed, as well as outdoor religious gatherings with one faith leader.

STEP THREE

From October 26, again depending on the success of measures so far, the dreaded curfew will end.

That means there will be no restrictions on leaving the home with regards to reasons or distance travelled.

Public gatherings will increase to 10 people outdoors, and Melburnians will be able to have visitors at home, with up to five visitors from another nominated household.

"Much like the singles bubble there will be a household bubble," Andrews said, adding there would be further announcements regarding kids in years three to 10.

Retail and hairdressing will reopen and hospitality will recommence, although with "predominantly outdoor seated service".

There will be a staged return of outdoor non-contact adult sport.

FINAL STEP

The final step, which starts on November 23 for the entire state, will see gatherings of up to 50 people outdoors allowed.

Up to 20 visitors to a home will be permitted, and "all of retail will be open".

Hospitality will enjoy a loosening of restrictions, with indoor groups with a limit of 20 people with seated service.

Real estate will open with a series of safety measures, and there will be a further easing of restrictions on sport.

Weddings and funerals will return to normal.

Once the state returns to "the Covid normal" following the completion of those "steady steps", then "most restrictions will be dropped subject to different safety conditions and a phased return to on-site work for those who have been working at home."