Australia's hot spot state of Victoria state today extended its state of emergency for another six months as its weekly average of new Covid-19 infections dipped to 95.

The Victorian Parliament's upper chamber passed legislation by a 20-19 vote to extend the state of emergency, which enhances the Government's powers to impose pandemic restrictions.

The Government had wanted a 12-month extension.

The state health department reported 90 new infections and six deaths in the latest 24-hour period. There were only 70 new infections yesterday.

But the latest seven-day average has dropped into double-digits for the first time in weeks. The previous week's average was 175 infections a day.

