From the Israeli captain's emotional greeting in Arabic upon takeoff in Tel Aviv, to the warm Emirati reception on the ground in scorching Abu Dhabi, it was obvious this was no typical flight.

Today's El Al Flight LY971 marked the first-ever direct flight from Israel to the United Arab Emirates, placing a significant stamp on this month's historic US-brokered deal to normalise relations between the two nations.

The journey was steeped in symbolism. US and Israeli flags adorned the tarmac at Ben-Gurion Airport as Israeli music played, and the word "peace" was emblazoned in English, Hebrew and Arabic above the cockpit window of the Boeing 737.

On board, the "Making History" motto featured prominently on each seat's headrest covering and complimentary fabric bags of the "Abraham Accord Inaugural Flight" were distributed.

Advertisement

An overhead screen displays a map showing the flight route of an El Al plane from Israel en route to Abu Dhabi.

A special menu was prepared, highlighting touches of Middle Eastern cuisine, and the director-general of Israel's Health Ministry even handed out a limited-edition face-mask featuring the Israeli and Emirati flags. The American diplomats on board sported a tri-country face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to boarding, US President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, waxed poetic on the flight's meaning.

"While this is a historic flight, we hope it will start an even more historic journey for the Middle East and beyond," he said.

"This is a very hopeful time and I believe that so much peace and property is possible in the region and across the world."

Pilots fly over Saudi Arabia en route to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

But only after takeoff did that take on concrete significance, as the El Al aircraft veered east toward the desert terrain rather than west over the Mediterranean Sea as it does on nearly all its outbound flights.

Pilot Tal Becker proudly announced the historic moment when the El Al aircraft crossed into Saudi airspace for the first time ever, noting that the flight would now take "just" three hours and 20 minutes to Abu Dhabi, rather than the more than seven hours it would have taken to circumvent the Arabian Peninsula.

Kushner visited the travelling press corps in the back of the plane while over Saudi airspace to say it was "gracious" of the kingdom to make such an extraordinary gesture, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a recorded in-flight address over the loudspeaker noting so as well.

US President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner, centre, stands with US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien while speaking to journalists during the flight.

By granting Israel access, Saudi Arabia gave a strong indication of its approval of the newfound normalisation with Israel and raised hopes it could be next to take its covert relations with Israel up a notch.

Advertisement

"We are all excited and look forward to more historic flights that will take us to other capital cities in the region, advancing us all to a bold, prosperous future," Becker said over the loudspeaker system. "Wishing us all salaam, peace and shalom."

Cognisant that that moment has yet to arrive, El Al official Stanley Morais noted that the 737, with its built-in anti-missile defence system, was required for the route for security reasons.

But a feel-good atmosphere mostly prevailed. The flight number itself, LY971, was a gesture to the UAE's international calling code number. The return flight, numbered LY972, is named after Israel's international calling code.

Israeli flag carrier El Al's airliner which carried Israeli and US delegations to Abu Dhabi.

The flight itself caps weeks of a quickly warming relationship since the surprise August 13 White House announcement establishing ties.

In just over two weeks, telephone lines were connected between the countries, the UAE's ruler issued a decree formally ending the country's decades-long boycott of Israel and several Israeli companies have already signed business deals with Emirati counterparts.

The Israeli delegation was led by national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, who spoke in Arabic upon arrival. It included the director generals of several government ministries who hoped to establish a rapport with their Emirati counterparts on issues of diplomacy, trade, science, technology and cooperation in countering the coronavirus pandemic during the short two-day visit.

Advertisement

An official stands at the door of the airliner after it landed in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

For the Palestinians, the day was also symbolic — and painful. The Palestinians have long counted on the Arab consensus that normalisation with Israel could come only after a Palestinian state is established. They have condemned the UAE's move toward Israel as treacherous.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said "it hurts us very much" to see the Israeli plane landing in the UAE. He noted that the plane was called "Kiryat Gat," a southern Israeli town built where Arab villages once stood before the war surrounding Israel's establishment in 1948.

"We would have liked to have an Emirati plane landing in liberated Jerusalem, but we live in a difficult Arab era," Shtayyeh said.

- AP